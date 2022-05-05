Earlier this year, former WWE veteran Brian Kendrick was set to make his All Elite Wrestling debut. However, the brakes were quickly halted on the idea because past comments of Kendrick’s resurfaced showing him voicing support for antisemitic conspiracy theories.

This led to Tony Khan making a follow-up announcement that Kendrick was replaced in his match and would no longer make his debut with the promotion.

Though Kendrick did apologize for the comments when attention was brought to them, he is now going to the entertainment news outlet TMZ to again acknowledge his mistakes. According to the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, his intention was to “create a buzz” and become the most hated heel possible.

“When it gets thrown back in your face, one, it’s embarrassing, but two, you start to reflect, you’re forced to reflect on it,” Kendrick said. “I’m sorry. I’m sorry for being so cold-hearted and trying to profit off of tragedy, I suppose it’s what it was. I was trying to gain off of others’ tragedies by making conspiracy to create a buzz for myself, to gain some sort of bookings.

“It was a terrible idea and even if it hadn’t affected anybody, it’s still just horribly embarrassing. I am sorry for anybody — to people I hurt, for making light of stuff that happened to them or their family. I hope you accept that.”

To further mend the harsh things he said in the past, Kendrick has been working with The Survivor Mitzvah Project, a charity that supports elderly Holocaust survivors. He also notes that this controversy may have ended his wrestling career, but he’s hoping that he can have another chance in the squared circle someday.

