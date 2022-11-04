Insight Into Possibility Of Joey Janela Signing With WWE

Since his departure from AEW earlier this year, fans have questioned what could be next for Joey Janela. Primarily his focus has been on GCW, which is now available on FITE+. However, while speaking exclusively to Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale admitted, "anything's possible," when it comes to the "Bad Boy" joining WWE one day.

"There are times when I think Joey's the exact opposite of fitting in an environment like that. And then there are other times where I think, 'Oh no, he'd be perfect for this.' But one thing that I've learned about Joey as well over the years is that you can never doubt him," Lauderdale said. "You can never count him out or doubt him, what he's capable of or what he can do ... he's motivated, he's in great shape."

At the moment, Janela is wrestling regularly, and Lauderdale believes that is "when Joey's literally at his best." He is someone who has no problem wrestling a chaotic or violent style, which was also shown at times in AEW. However, during his tenure with Tony Khan's promotion, he didn't work as frequently. Still, Lauderdale believes that time was "a good experience that he was able to learn from."

"When the chaos level is turned up, that's when Joey thrives, and ... I'm happy for him. He's happy, and it's exciting to see him find his smile again, so to speak. And that's not even a dig at where he was or what he was doing before," he said. "But again, I think Joey's at his happiest and at his best when he's busy."

