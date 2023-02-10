KENTA Set To Compete In Huge Tag Team Match At Impact No Surrender

"Bullet Club is never outnumbered," Chris Bey asserted on last night's Impact Wrestling, and as it turns out, he was right. A week after defeating KUSHIDA and Kevin Knight, Bey and Ace Austin looked to set themselves back up in the tag team title picture, and their first stop lead them straight to the source. Interrupting a backstage conversation between the reigning Impact Tag Team Champions — the Motor City Machine Guns — and KUSHIDA, Bey and Austin vowed they weren't the same team the Guns had beaten previously.

After bragging about their victory against KUSHIDA, the two laid out a challenge for a six-man tag team match against MCMG (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) and KUSHIDA. With Bullet Club extending outside of Impact, Bey made the call to bring over a member from NJPW to join the contest. Now, KENTA will make his Impact debut in Las Vegas at the No Surrender pay-per-view on Saturday, February 24.

Following his release from WWE in 2019, KENTA, formerly known as Hideo Itami, soared back to Japan to make his NJPW debut, where he later joined Bullet Club. Most recently, KENTA competed in a 10-man elimination-style tag team match, representing Bullet Club in NJPW's Road To The New Beginning 2023 tour in Nagano, Japan. In addition to the six-man tag contest, another match was added to No Surrender last night, per the decree of Impact Director of Authority Santino Marella. Former Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will now take on Gisele Shaw on the pre-show.