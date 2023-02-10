Top WWE Star Says Nobody Likes Logan Paul

Seth Rollins is no fan of Logan Paul, and ever since Paul eliminated him from this year's Royal Rumble, he's willing to tell anyone and everyone about his disdain for the media personality. That continued on a recent episode of the "COVINO & RICH" show on Fox Sports Radio when Rollins guested. The former WWE Champion made it a point to declare that nobody in the WWE locker room gets along with Paul and that nobody likes him. Insinuating that Paul was only into his latest endeavor into wrestling for selfish reasons, Rollins labeled him as a taker — in it for himself and the money. And Rollins seemed to take genuine issue with the idea that Paul will not be putting back nearly as much into the wrestling business as he'll be removing from it.

"I met my wife in this business. I have a child. I have a family. My wife has a college education because of this industry, and I want to give back to it," he said. "I want to leave it better than where I found it. And if he's not going to do that, then he can get the hell out. I don't have time for him, mind your own business."

Rollins also seemed a bit bothered by the road Paul took to get to this point in WWE history as such a featured player. "You didn't earn anything dude; you were given this opportunity. If you're not going to give back, you're not going to help other people, then we ain't got no time for you," he stated. "I want to know where he's at and I lean — I lean based on everything I've seen from his past because that's where you predict your future is from your history — everything I've seen about him is all about him him him. It's all about Logan Paul, his brand, and what he can do for himself. I got no respect for that."

However, Rollins did add the one thing he does respect about his rumored WrestleMania 39 opponent: "I've got respect for the hustle, no respect for the selfishness."