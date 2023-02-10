WWE NXT Coach Says Oney Lorcan Has Retired

One "WWE NXT" coach has revealed that Oney Lorcan has retired from in-ring action. In October 2022, it was announced that Lorcan made his return to WWE as a coach at the Performance Center. Lorcan took to Twitter to say, "I stepped away from performing in the ring. I'm not sure if I've had my last match, but if I have, I had a blast." He expressed gratitude to every performer he's ever shared the ring with, as well as the fans who have supported him. WWE head coach Matt Bloom appeared on "Real Radio Monsters," and he revealed that Lorcan has indeed retired as an in-ring performer.

"My position now as a head coach, I oversee my coaches," Bloom said. "I have an amazing staff. So, I gotta give props to those guys. Terry Taylor, Fit Finlay, Robbie Brookside, Norman Smiley, Steve Corino, Alexander Winkler, 'Oney Lorcan' Chris Girard, who just recently retired from being in the ring, Johnny Moss, and we have a few UK coaches that are on the cusp of being full-time coaches as well."

Lorcan originally signed with WWE in 2015. He wrestled under the "NXT" banner and had several matches on "205 Live." Lorcan requested and was granted his WWE release in November 2021. Prior to his first run with WWE, Lorcan made a name for himself on the independent scene as "Biff Busick." Lorcan worked for promotions such as CZW, where he became the CZW World Heavyweight Champion, Evolve, and PWG.

