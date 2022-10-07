Backstage Update On Oney Lorcan's WWE Status

Former "205 Live" performer Oney Lorcan is reportedly officially back with WWE in a permanent role.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lorcan is working as a full-time coach at the WWE Performance Center. It was initially suggested that the 36-year-old had been working at the facility in Orlando, Florida, as a guest coach, but that is reportedly not the case. It's also said that Lorcan has been working as a full-time coach at WWE's Performance Center "for a while."

Lorcan, who has recently been performing on the independent scene as Biff Busick, initially joined WWE on a developmental contract in September 2015. Four months later, Lorcan made his in-ring television debut for the "NXT" brand, losing to Apollo Crews in a one-on-one match while performing as Christopher Girard – his real name. After taking on the Oney Lorcan moniker, he would enter a feud with Danny Burch before joining forces with the British star. The pair would go on to win the "NXT" Tag Team Championship in October 2020 as the Kings of NXT, overcoming the team of Breezango (Fandango and Tyler Breeze) to win the gold. Their reign would abruptly come to halt when Burch suffered a shoulder injury in March 2021, leaving then-General Manager William Regal no choice but to strip the duo of the championship. Lorcan would be let go from WWE later that same year, after reportedly requesting to be released from his contract.

Lorcan's last match on the independent scene before rejoining WWE, according to Cagematch, came in June – performing as Biff Busick – losing to Alec Price at Beyond Wrestling's Beyond Please Come Back III: Beyond Wrestling Vs. Wrestling Open event.