Backstage Update On Biff Busick And WWE

With Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as co-CEOS and Paul "Triple H" Levesque as Chief Content Officer, an abundance of WWE stars that were released due to COVID-19 budget cuts have made their way back to the company as performers, including Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, and Braun Strowman. But another seasoned wrestler that has spent over a decade developing in the ring, Biff Busick, is also reportedly working with WWE once again, according to PWInsider. The biggest difference between Busick and the other wrestlers being brought back into the fold is that he is currently working as a guest coach at the "NXT" performance center. No word yet on if it will become a full-time position, but seeing how talented he is from a technical standpoint, it would be a great pickup for the company if they signed him.

Busick signed with WWE in 2015, eventually changing his name to Oney Lorcan in June 2016 and bouncing from "NXT" to "NXT UK," and on to the now-defunct "205 Live." It was a slow climb, but in October 2020, Lorcan reached the top of his WWE run when he captured the "NXT" Tag Team Titles with his partner Danny Burch thanks to the help of Pat McAfee, who was a heel at the time. Unfortunately, the duo would be stripped of the titles in March 2021 due to an injury suffered by Burch. Busick would subsequently request his release from WWE, eventually being granted it in November 2021.

Before making it to the big leagues, Busick worked for standout indie promotions like Beyond Wrestling, PWG, and CZW. Once Busick was free to return to the independent scene following his departure from WWE, Busick dived into work with companies like GCW, West Coast Pro, and PWG once again.