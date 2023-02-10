Fred Rosser Comments On Mercedes Mone And The Evolution Of NJPW STRONG

Fred Rosser is optimistic about the new direction New Japan Pro-Wrestling is taking with its once weekly "NJPW Strong" series.

In a new interview with NJPW World, the STRONG Openweight Champion said he believes the recent decision to scrap weekly "NJPW Strong" episodes in favor of more exclusive pay-per-view events is the best way to get more viewers tuning into the program.

"We want to put more eyes on NJPW STRONG, and I think this is the way to do that," Rosser said in the interview with NJPW's website. "STRONG is my baby- getting this opportunity during the pandemic was intimidating at first, and I'm not afraid to say that I wasn't sure I could cut it in New Japan, but when the red light's on, like Kevin Kelly said 'very few can keep up with this engine.' I've amazed myself with some of what I've achieved and that we've achieved so far, and I think we can keep amazing everyone. I'm not afraid no more."

The Japanese promotion launched its "NJPW Strong" in August 2020 as pandemic-era restrictions kept fans away from arenas and live tapings. The series, which airs on AXS TV, was NJPW's latest attempt to break into American television. However, NJPW President Takami Ohbari announced last month the promotion would be doing away with its weekly format in favor of running more infrequent pay-per-view events. "We are about to overcome the pandemic," Ohbari said. "We should now focus on 'quality' rather than quantity."

The promotion's next pay-per-view event comes later this month when Mercedes Moné, fka WWE's Sasha Banks, makes her in-ring debut at the Battle in the Valley. "I'm so excited, especially for Mercedes," Rosser said. "That's my girl, and I know this has been a dream of hers for a long, long time."