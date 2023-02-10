Backstage Update On Mercedes Mone's NJPW Contract

Mercedes Moné isn't in it for the money, according to a new report about the star's deal with NJPW.

Recently, rumors spread online that Moné had been making at least $100,000 per appearance because of a comparison Dave Meltzer had made earlier this year about how much he believed Chris Jericho had made per appearance in NJPW. However, in the latest edition of Meltzer's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he clarified that "the story that was going around that Mercedes Moné was making more than Chris Jericho made here is incorrect."

"It's not even close," Meltzer wrote. Rather, it appears Banks is primarily doing her NJPW run "for the experience."

Moné, fka Sasha Banks, left WWE last year and made her debut with NJPW at last month's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, where the six-time WWE Women's Champion challenged KAIRI for the IWGP Women's Championship. The match will take place at a sold out Battle in the Valley event next weekend.

According to Meltzer's latest speculation, Moné is making "good money on a per appearance basis" but isn't tied to a long-term deal like she would if she signed a contract with AEW -– a destination many fans are pining for and expecting after a slew of former WWE stars jumped ship to the rival promotion in recent years.

Meltzer noted Moné has taken an interest in acting in recent years and that remaining independent from both WWE and AEW allows her to keep her schedule open. An AEW contract, Meltzer guessed, would likely keep her with the company for at least three years. "It is notable she only has a few dates with New Japan and Stardom and hasn't chosen to work for any other promotions," he pointed out.