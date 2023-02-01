Mercedes Mone Credits This Style For Influencing All Of Pro Wrestling

It's already been nearly a month since Mercedes Moné officially shed her Sasha Banks persona and debuted for New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17. While she has a match with KAIRI for the IWGP Women's Championship lined up at New Japan Battle in the Valley next month, and at least one date with STARDOM after that, fans are still wondering what will come next for Moné's self-proclaimed World Domination Tour.

The one thing that's for sure is Moné is still planning on that World Tour, which she revealed in a sit-down interview with New Japan's website.

"I've been saying 'Moné makes the world go round,' and I mean that," Moné said. "I'm thrilled to start this in Japan, and with NJPW and STARDOM. STARDOM, to me, has the best women's wrestlers in the world, and I really want to cement my legacy with my wrestling fans, to cement my name with the greatest of all time. I'm ready to f**king go."