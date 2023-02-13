Seth Rollins Says This Is The Difference Between Logan Paul And Pat McAfee

From the moment that Logan Paul eliminated Seth Rollins from the Royal Rumble match this year, the former Universal Champion has been discussing the YouTube star. He recently told "Outkick" that the two of them are "heavily juxtaposed" on how they entered this industry.

Rollins came through the independent scene while Paul entered at the highest level as a celebrity. Paul isn't the first person to do that, but Rollins questioned his true love for the business, unlike others who have taken that journey like The Miz or Pat McAfee.

"Pat loves the industry. He shows up, puts in the work, comes to SmackDown every single week, and does the announcing and does the gigs on top of that," he says. "Pat, he loves it and wants to get back to it. I don't read that from Logan Paul, it's just not what I get from him."

Rollins highlighted how much he loves the wrestling industry, adding that it has given him everything good in his life — from his career to his wife, while being able to take care of his family. However, he feels that Paul doesn't care about the business and only cares about himself and money.

"When I see that and I see that selfishness, it just rubs me the wrong way, it just puts me off," he says. "There's no other way you can look at it from my perspective and think that it's okay. If he was going to do something for somebody other than himself we could have a conversation and maybe he could prove that to me one day, maybe he could prove me wrong.

With how things are building, Paul could prove Rollins wrong at WrestleMania 39, as a match between the two has been heavily rumored.

