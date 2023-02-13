Seth Rollins Names Pro Wrestling Mount Rushmores For Gate And In-Ring Skill

Seth Rollins has given his picks for his wrestling Mount Rushmore in his recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show." The "WWE Raw" superstar was asked his wrestling Mount Rushmore in terms of live gate and in-ring performances. He started with the live gate, and his answers are what most would expect.

"The gate one is Cena, Rock, Austin, Hogan," Rollins said. "That's the money gate."

Rollins' Mount Rushmore for in-ring performance also had names that wouldn't surprise most fans. "The in-ring, it gets crazy. You've probably got Shawn [Michaels]. I go Shawn [Michaels], I go Eddie Guerrero, Bret 'The Hitman' Hart," Rollins said.

Rollins then threw a curve ball by naming a current member of the AEW roster.

"I'm gonna throw out a wild one for you guys because he's currently performing right now, but the 'American Dragon' Bryan Danielson. Bryan, his body of work, I think when it's all said and done, will stack up with those guys. I hope to be in the conversation one day, maybe, at least in the conversation or a whisper on the side, something like that, but I think that's it for me."

Most would argue that Danielson is well-deserving of a spot on the in-ring Mount Rushmore, but Rollins has been heavily pro-WWE throughout his run with the company, so mentioning a top star from a rival promotion may catch some off guard. Rollins has slammed the notion that he's against other promotions, especially for independent talent.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Pat McAfee Show" and H/T Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.