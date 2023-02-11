Impractical Jokers Cross Paths With Chris Jericho On AEW Rampage

A few nights after stealing Chris Jericho's beloved bat, Floyd, Brian "Q" Quinn and James "Murr" Murray of "Impractical Jokers" appeared on the 2/10 "AEW Rampage" to once again taunt Jericho.

They initially made fun of the size of Jericho's bat, as the Jericho Appreciation Society leader looked on from the commentary box. Qunn and Murray then got a "small bat" chant going as Jericho grew more irate.

"I might have a big bat, but at least I've got big balls," Jericho responded from the commentary table.

Quinn then clarified that he and Murray were only playing an "impractical joke" on the veteran wrestler, and that he could have his "small bat" back. However, Jericho had other ideas.

"I can take back that bat anytime I want, but I'm not going to take it back from you. My friends are going to do that instead," Jericho said.

At this point, Jake Hager, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia of JAS ambushed Qunn and Murray from behind. They proceeded to powerbomb the duo through the table, as Jericho took back possession of his bat.

It appears AEW could be building towards some sort of match involving the cast of Impractical Jokers and Jericho Appreciation Society. In recent weeks, JAS been embroiled in a feud with Ricky Starks, who will get a rematch against Daniel Garcia next Friday on "Slam Dunk: Rampage" following his loss to Garcia earlier this week.

Jericho previously made a cameo on "Impractical Jokers" in July 2022. In fact, the cast invited him to once again appear on the season premiere of the show earlier this week, but were turned down by Jericho. The tenth season of the popular reality show on truTV got underway on February 9.