Tyrus Jokes That He's Fine Being In 'The Suck Club'

Any reaction is better than no reaction, as many professional wrestlers who find themselves out of favor with the fans have pointed out.

That mindset is embraced by NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus, who recently appeared on the "Ten Count" podcast and opened up about fans' negative attitude towards him, his first championship run, and the NWA in general.

There has been plenty of backlash since Tyrus, 49, won a title in November that in a bygone era was the most prestigious in the business. Much of the criticism within the pro wrestling world has been based on Tyrus' waning in-ring ability and being a controversial figure outside of the ring. He was the subject of a sexual harassment lawsuit (which was later dropped) and also appears as a conservative talking head on Fox News television.

The criticism reached the point that NWA owner Billy Corgan felt the need to defend the promotion's decision to name the former dancing "Funkasaurus" as its top champion. Tyrus, meanwhile, has embraced the hate.

"What's funny is didn't John Cena suck, supposedly? And he will go down as one of the greatest of all-time. I think The Rock sucked; Kurt Angle 'sucked," Tyrus said. He also noted that fans have also said current and former WWE champions such as CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns sucked.

"I'm in good company," Tyrus said with a laugh. "The 'suck club' is deep. Kevin Nash always gave great advice ... and he's like, 'Is the check clearing? Then you're welcome.'"

