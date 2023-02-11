WWE NXT Star Amari Miller Reveals Major Injury

Another major injury has struck the "WWE NXT" women's roster. In late October, Arianna Grace revealed that she needed ACL surgery, and now fellow "NXT" star Amari Miller has suffered the same fate.

As revealed on her social media, Miller tore her ACL and is set to undergo surgery next week. How she sustained the injury is unknown at this time. Miller's last match was on the January 10 episode of "NXT," as she competed in the 20-woman battle royal to determine the next contender for the "NXT" Women's Championship. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne were deemed the co-winners of the contest after they simultaneously eliminated each other.

Despite her injury, Miller has maintained her optimism. "Life is crazy but things happen, minor setback for a MAJOR COMEBACK," she wrote via Instagram. "Love you all and thank you for sticking by my side for everything. 9 months are gonna come sooner than we think and can't wait to see you all!! Welcome to Reality."

Typically, ACL tears warrant a healing period of six to nine months, though it can take up to a year to fully recover.

Miller made her WWE debut in October 2019 under the name of Camron Connors, losing to Lacey Evans in a squash match on "WWE SmackDown." Miller signed with the company in 2021.