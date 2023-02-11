Eddie Kingston Pulled From Indie Event Due To Injury

Earlier this afternoon, DEFY Wrestling announced that AEW star Eddie Kingston was not going to be able to compete at tonight's "Year 6" event due to an undisclosed injury.

"[ BREAKING ] DEFY has learned that due to injury EDDIE KINGSTON will no longer be able to compete at tonight's YEAR6. EDDIE is super bummed and we wish him a speedy recovery. We'll have him back for a future event! DON'T FEAR, Defyance- a stacked card remains, 6 YEARS LOUD," tweeted the promotion.

Kingston was originally scheduled to face former DEFY World Champion Artemis Spencer at Saturday's event.

According to F4Wonline, Kingston was reportedly injured on Wednesday, February 8. He was also not featured on either "AEW Dynamite" or "AEW Rampage" this week. Kingston's last match on AEW TV was actually on the January 11 edition of "Rampage," where he and Ortiz were defeated by Brody King and Malakai Black.

While it's unclear what the extent of his injury is, Kingston looks to still be wrestling next Saturday, February 18 against "Switchblade" Jay White at NJPW Strong Battle in the Valley in San Jose, California. "The Mad King" responded earlier to Jay White's promo and told White that he was going to take "his health."

As noted, White lost his match against former Bullet Club member Hikuelo, and so now he must leave Japan. After the match, White made it clear backstage that he wasn't done with NJPW just yet and that he was going to America to take over NJPW Strong. The last time White and Kingston were in the ring together was in October 2022 at NJPW Rumble On 44th Street, where White and Juice Robinson had defeated Kingston and Kazuchika Okada.