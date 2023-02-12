Santos Escobar Gives Rey Mysterio The Ultimate Sign Of Respect

In lucha libre lore, a wrestler's mask is a sacred thing. After the February 10, 2023 episode of "WWE Smackdown," the WWE Universe was able to see a rare and meaningful exchange take place.

Following a Fatal Four Way match to determine the next challenger to GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship, which saw Madcap Moss emerge as the victor, WWE's social media team caught up with Santos Escobar as he approached Rey Mysterio in the locker room. The "Emperor of Lucha Libre" shared a story with the "Master of the 619" about how his father, the legendary El Fantasma, took him to watch Mysterio early on in his career and said that the young wrestler was going places. Fast forward to today. El Fantasma's prediction came true and Escobar fulfilled that promise firsthand during their multi-man match that night.

Escobar then presented Mysterio with one of his masks to show his gratitude and his admiration.

"It doesn't mean that I don't want your legacy," said the leader of Legado Del Fantasma. "But hell, I do respect what you are."

Mysterio expressed how much this gesture truly meant to him and he reciprocated by trading a mask of his own to his opponent before calling him the "future of lucha libre." A Luchador's mask is not only part of a character; a mask can also represent a legacy passed down through generations. When a Luchador freely gives a mask to someone, this act is the ultimate sign of respect.

To date, Mysterio and Escobar have not faced off one on one in a WWE ring. A former NXT Cruiserweight Champion, Escobar joined "WWE SmackDown" with his faction Legado Del Fantasma in October of last year, joined by new member Zelina Vega, where they have been mainstays of the blue brand.