Bronson Reed Reveals Who Called Him To Come Back To WWE

Bronson Reed is one of many names to return to WWE since Triple H was appointed Chief Content Officer, and he has made a splash thus far. Following his return to the company, there was great debate about whether or not he should have remained in NJPW or come back to WWE. However, on "WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves," the former "NXT" North American Champion revealed what phone call led to his ultimate decision to come back to WWE.

"It was Triple H that called me," Reed said. "I always had a great relationship with him, and at the time I was working with New Japan Pro-Wrestling and it looked like I could do one of two things: I could've signed on with them to stay longer or I could've came back to WWE. And I sent a text to Hunter just to see if he was interested and he was, so he set up a time to call me, he called me and we had a great chat about, about everything. Not just, not just coming back to WWE, but wrestling in general, what I'd been doing ... It felt like, okay, this is the move I need to make."

Despite only returning to the company recently, Reed already has a major premium live event match lined up. He will compete in the men's Elimination Chamber match against Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, Johnny Gargano, and Damian Priest for the United States Championship at the titular show.

