Ricardo Rodriguez Announces Documentary About His Road To Recovery

Many people in professional wrestling have succumbed to vices associated with the lifestyle of constantly being on the road, in the spotlight, and around temptation. However, some have managed to bounce back from addiction and return to the business. Legends like Jake "The Snake" Roberts and Scott Hall are just a few of the people in wrestling who managed to get the help they needed. Now, another performer has joined their ranks in the form of Ricardo Rodriguez.

Probably best known as Alberto Del Rio's personal ring announcer in WWE, Rodriguez has been involved in the business since 2006 and has filled many other roles such as wrestler, manager, commentator, trainer, and referee. He also has a history of alcoholism that he's been battling for some time now. In 2021, he celebrated one year of sobriety after a stint in rehab. Shortly after that in March 2022, he relapsed and returned to rehab to seek more treatment.

Now, as he continues to speak openly about his addiction at events like "A Night of Recovery," Rodriguez has announced that a documentary is in the works to chronicle his journey. In a recent tweet, he shared that "Wrestling With Recovery: The Jesus "Ricardo" Rodriguez Story" would cover his experiences "from getting out of rehab to living in a recovery home, dealing with homelessness to building [3 Legacies Wrestling] and getting life back together." While no release date has been shared yet, the project is produced by Bobbaconda Productions and will be released later this year.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).