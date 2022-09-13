Ricardo Rodriguez Opens Up About Dangerous Effects Of Pro Wrestling 'Rock And Roll Lifestyle'

Ricardo Rodriguez, who is perhaps best remembered as Alberto Del Rio's personal ring announcer, recently opened up about his struggles with drugs and alcohol while on the road with WWE. Rodriguez spoke about his addiction in a conversation with Pennsylvania's Fox 43.

"One day I woke up in San Antonio, Texas and I woke up in a hospital in a detox center," Rodriguez said. "I don't know how I got there. I ended up reaching out on social media, on Twitter, that I needed to get help."

The former announcer and wrestler has been open about his addiction issues in the past, and has completed several treatments in rehab to help him stay sober.

"An unfortunate downside to all the traveling and life we led was the addiction side of the 'rock and roll lifestyle,' of being on television, and what happens when the lights go out," Rodriguez shared.

However, Rodriguez doesn't blame the wrestling industry for his struggles. "Wrestling saved my life and it gave me a purpose and it gave me a sense," he said. "Whether as time went on, that was [to] perform in front of others or teach others how to live a certain dream they always wanted to do, and that's professional wrestling."

Rodriguez now owns and operates Three Legacies Wrestling Academy in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Previously, Rodriguez worked for WWE from 2010 through 2014, and has continued to stay active on the independent wrestling scene in the years since.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).