Jeff Jarrett On Why Fans No Longer Hate Him

As a 37-year veteran in the sport, Jeff Jarrett has become accustomed to the sometimes fiery reaction of professional wrestling fans; but in recent years, "Double J" has received a generally friendlier response.

In a recent edition of "The Wrestling Perspective Podcast," Jarrett explained his podcast — "My World with Jeff Jarrett" — might be a huge factor in why fans have seemingly warmed up to him. "I do find it fascinating launching the podcast, they're (fans) like, 'I had no idea Jeff did this, this or that. I had no idea what his viewpoint [is]," he said. "I'll see often on Twitter, 'I used to hate I grew up hating Jeff Jarrett' and I'm thinking, 'yes.' That was kind of by design too."

Throughout the earlier portions of his career, Jarrett felt he never had an outlet to truly convey his "story" outside of the wrestling landscape, whether that be in a personal, family, or business facet. Now in the "fascinating" age of social media, Jarrett can "connect with the audience instantaneously" through a multitude of platforms.

"I used to have three to five minutes on Saturday morning at Memphis TV that would bicycle around. That was really my only exposure to the fan base and then [I'd] go wrestle live. You didn't have any personal [window]. Now with social media, I'm at the gym, go Instagram live or whatever it may be, I can connect with the fan base instantly. That's huge," he said.

Following his venture into AEW in November, Jarrett aligned himself with a mix of heels — Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh. On the January 25 edition of "Rampage," Jarrett teamed with Lethal and Singh to defeat Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) and Danhausen.