Jeff Jarrett Chastises 'Rude' AEW Fans For Crude Chant

AEW fans have never been shy about chanting whatever they please at wrestlers during "AEW Dynamite," "AEW Rampage," and even their quarterly Battle of the Belts specials — with the latter seeing WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett wrestle on it for the first time this past Friday. Jarrett and Jay Lethal took on The Acclaimed for the second time in three days, failing to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championship on either occasion. Along with the losses Jarrett and Lethal took, Jarrett was also not too pleased with the crowd, which he addressed while on "My World with Jeff Jarrett."

"It was an entertaining two-match situation, it's far from over, but I am, as I sit here today Conrad, super grateful," Jarrett said. "I still am dumbfounded why people want to chant 'F you Jeff Jarrett' ... I said it night one, AEW has a delusional fanbase and that's kind of the simplistic answer."

Jarrett made his debut for AEW before Full Gear, and has since wrestled seven tag team matches with a record of 4-3 during his tenure with the company. Jarrett and Lethal's first match against The Acclaimed came on "Dynamite," which saw a restart following the realization of Jarrett and Lethal cheating. In their second match on Battle of the Belts, Jarrett and Lethal lost in a no holds barred encounter to The Acclaimed once again. Along with working onscreen, Jarrett also has a backstage role with AEW as their Director of Business Development — a role he took on following his exit from WWE just a couple months prior.

