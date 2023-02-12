Dijak Auctioning NXT Vengeance Day Gear In Honor Of Jay Briscoe

NXT's Vengeance Day was a night to remember for a multitude of reasons for Dijak, having competed in an entertaining opening encounter for the North American Championship against Wes Lee that was heavily praised by fans. The encounter also saw him suffer a serious finger injury, but the former Retribution member also took the time to pay tribute to the late Jay Briscoe, who he shared the ring with a couple of times during his Ring Of Honor run.

Dijak went to the ring in a jacket that had the classic Briscoe slogan, "Reach For The Sky" on the back, allowing Dijack to showcase his respect to the iconic wrestler who unfortunately passed away last month in an automobile accident. Dijak shared a photograph of his jacket online, and also revealed that he is now auctioning it to raise money for the Pugh family.

At Vengeance Day I was very proud to honor the legacy of my friend Jay Briscoe. I am auctioning my ring worn jacket to raise money for his family," Dijack revealed on Twitter. "Visit https://m.facebook.com/groups/ManiaClub/permalink/3471820816428149/?mibextid=Nif5oz... for more details or submit a bid to maniaclubauctions@gmail.com. Silent auction ends 2/14 @ 10pm EST."

The entire wrestling world has been paying respect to Jay Briscoe ever since, including WWE. Despite the fact he never worked for the company, WWE acknowledged his passing on "WWE NXT" and on the main roster shows, while those who were close to him have worn tributes inside the ring, with the likes of Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders having armbands to show their respect. The wrestling community also came together to donate over $300,000 to his family via a Give Send Go campaign, which saw donations from fans and those in the business such as The Young Bucks, Chris Jericho, and Owens.