Dijak Injures His Finger At NXT Vengeance Day

Dijak and "NXT" North American Champion Wes Lee kicked off Saturday night's "NXT" Vengeance Day show. While Lee had successfully defended his title against Dijak, during the match, Dijak injured his finger.

After the match, Dijak shared a photo of his injured finger. Those who aren't squeamish can see the photo here. During the post-show media call, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels revealed that his finger was luckily not broken.

"Gotta be a miracle, it's not broken. We took him, got a x-ray, they said it's not broken. Obviously what you do is you kind of numb It, you put it back in place," said Michaels.

Dijak made his "NXT" return on November 22, 2022, after weeks of vignettes. He returned to attack Lee, who had just then retained the "NXT" North American Title against Carmelo Hayes. His first "NXT" match back was against Dante Chen and was on November 29, 2022. Since his "NXT" return, Dijak has had matches with Von Wagner, Tony D'Angelo, and Channing Lorenzo.

Dijak signed with WWE in August 2017 and his first "NXT" stint was between 2018 and 2020. He made his main roster debut in August 2020 under a new ring name, T-BAR, and was part of the faction Retribution. It's safe to say that his main roster run wasn't as successful as fans hoped. Before his second "NXT" run, Dijak's last match was on WWE Main Event in September 2022.

