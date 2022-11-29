Dijak Wrestles First Match On WWE NXT In Over Two Years

For the first time since his match against Karrion Kross on July 14, 2020, episode of "WWE NXT," Dijak returned to his old stomping grounds Tuesday to wrestle Dante Chen. Dijak made quick work of Chen on the 11/29 "WWE NXT" to register his first victory since his return to the Black & Gold Brand last week.

After the match, Dijak sent a stern warning to the rest of the "WWE NXT" roster, stressing that the manner in which he dominated Chen was his "version of justice" that nobody could escape from. The veteran wrestler also called out "WWE NXT" Champion Bron Breakker and Apollo Crews – Breakker's opponent at Deadline – as he emphasized that he returned to WWE's developmental show to "eviscerate anyone" that got in his path.

Besides the change in his overall presentation, it was noticeable that Dijak wrestled a completely different style – compared to his time as Dominik Dijakovic – as he focused on power moves, chokeslams, suplexes, big boots and sleeper holds before finishing off Chen with the Feast Your Eyes (Torture Rack into a GTS). Several fans on social media pointed out how Dijak "wrestling like a big man" was a throwback to the '80s and '90s and praised Dijak for reinventing himself and his in-ring style. Some have also compared Dijak's new presentation and character to that of the late WWE Hall of Famer Big Boss Man.

It appears Dijak could be next in line to challenge for the "WWE NXT" Championship, seeing as he called out both Breakker and Crews in his promo Tuesday night. Dijak never received a title shot for the brand's top prize during his previous stint but did receive multiple cracks at winning the "NXT" North American Championship from his former tag team partner Keith Lee. It remains to be seen if Dijak is booked for a match at the Deadline premium live event scheduled for Saturday, December 10.