Emma Reunites With WWE HOF'ers

WWE Superstar Emma shared on Instagram earlier today that on Saturday she got the chance to see WWE Hall of Famers Brie and Nikki Bella again. The three were part of the 23rd Annual Celebrity Sweat Flag Football Challenge.

"Yesterday was so fun! Haven't seen @thenikkibella and @thebriebella in forever! Missed you guys. Was awesome playing some ball and meeting @frankiemuniz4 and Rob Riggle amongst others! Thanks for having us @celebritysweat," wrote Emma.

It's interesting to note, that one of the last times that Emma faced The Bella Twins in a WWE ring was in February 2015, when she and current AEW star Saraya were defeated by Nikki and Brie.

As noted, Emma made her WWE return on "WWE SmackDown" on October 28, 2022. She had unsuccessfully answered then "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the title. Before her return, she had been gone from the promotion since 2017 and wrestled in Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

Since her WWE return, she has been paired on-screen with her real-life boyfriend Madcap Moss, who defeated Karrion Kross, Rey Mysterio, and Santos Escobar this past Friday and now will get a chance to face WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER for the title.

Emma did comment about Moss' win last night, she tweeted, "That's my man... Superstar! @MadcapMoss @WWE."

Emma's most recent WWE match was at the 2023 Royal Rumble, which the winner of this year's Women's Royal Rumble match was Rhea Ripley. Emma was the 4th entrant and was eliminated by Dakota Kai.