Jeff Jarrett Recalls Teaching Flatulent Wrestling Move To Larry The Cable Guy

Jeff Jarrett has had a long and fruitful career as a professional wrestler, competing in numerous major companies the wrestling world has to offer throughout his three decades of in-ring competition. With that being said, some achievements and experiences are more memorable than others.

While being a former WWF Intercontinental Champion, WCW World Champion, and NWA World Heavyweight Champion might be nice, one must question if they live up to the role Jarrett played as the wrestling coordinator for Larry the Cable Guy's Hula-Palooza Christmas Luau back in 2009.

In the most recent episode of AEW's comedic interview show "Hey! (EW)" with RJ City, Jarrett recalled his time teaching Larry The Cable Guy a classic wrestling maneuver that he ended up utilizing during the movie. "Larry got on the mat and farted in his opponent's face, are you proud of yourself?" City asked the TNA founder. Not one to be caught off guard, Jarrett answered the question promptly, "It was such an honor to teach the whole Blue Collar Comedy Tour the double crop duster."

Jarrett continued, explaining the rich origins of the double crop duster. "It was an authentic move that was perfected up in Minneapolis," Jarrett told City before claiming that his "Uncle Nick" had a hand in creating the move. "I call him Uncle Nick, you may know him as Nick Bockwinkel — he liked to do the single crop duster, but as time went on, it was a tag team territory, so he had to broaden his cheeks," Jarrett concluded.

While it is unlikely that Jarrett would ever use the double crop duster, he will be competing on the next episode of "AEW Dynamite" when he faces The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn, and Orange Cassidy alongside Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh.