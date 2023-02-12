The Acclaimed Set For In-Ring Action On This Week's 'AEW Dynamite'

Just one week after losing the AEW World Tag Team Championships to Austin and Colton Gunn, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens will attempt to regroup as they return to action on the February 15 episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Laredo, Texas. Alongside "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn and the AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, The Acclaimed will face the team of Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, Jeff Jarret, and Sonjay Dutt in an eight-person tag team match.

While this will be the first time The Acclaimed have aligned themselves with Orange Cassidy inside the ring, this seems to be a case of mutual enemies for the AEW stars. Cassidy and his Best Friends have been at odds with the members of Lethal's group on and off for months, though Cassidy has been preoccupied since winning the All-Atlantic Championship from PAC on the October 12 episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Acclaimed spent most of January battling Lethal and Jarrett, successfully defending their tag titles against the duo twice in the first month of the year.

One interesting note about this match is the inclusion of Sonjay Dutt, who has traditionally acted as a manager for Lethal, Jarrett, and Singh rather than an in-ring competitor. The former Impact X-Division stalwart has only competed in an official wrestling match once in the past six years, wrestling in a six-man tag alongside Lethal and Singh against Best Friends on the July 29, 2022 episode of "AEW Rampage." Considering the manager has said in the past that he has no plans to return to the ring in any official capacity, it'll be interesting to see what role he places in his second-ever match in AEW.