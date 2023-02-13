Aussie Open Provide Update On Current Contract Status

After setting the wrestling world on fire last year with knockout performances against The Elite, FTR, Best Friends, and more, Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher of Aussie Open are currently without any contracts or bookings. Davis took to Twitter to share the news early this morning, as well as some thoughts on their current status.

"The last time I saw Kyle was the morning our flight landed after World Tag League," Davis wrote. "Aussie Open have no contracted deals. Aussie Open have no confirmed bookings. Sometimes you can put everything you have into something. Sometimes it's not enough."

Fletcher and Davis were previously heavily used as New Japan Pro-Wrestling talent, holding the NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions for several months last year and competing in the NJPW World Tag League tournament in November and December. The tag team lost in the finals of that tournament to Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI of Bishamon and, as of now, that was the duo's last appearance for NJPW.

It's unclear if companies apart from NJPW were aware that the two men were free agents. With the performances they've put on, and the praise they've received in recent months, it seems likely they'll be on the radar of major promotions including WWE and AEW. Davis and Fletcher have been an integral part of NJPW's United Empire faction, led by Will Ospreay. As a part of the group, the team competed in promotions around the world last year, such as AEW and Impact, sometimes as a two-man tag team and other times as a trio with Ospreay. The team received some emotional praise from Dax Harwood for their IWGP Tag Team Championship match against FTR in October, and were recently called one of the best tag teams in the world by Malakai Black.