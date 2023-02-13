AEW Announces MJF's Status For Upcoming AEW Dynamite

MJF often proclaims that he is a special attraction, explaining why he wrestles so infrequently, but excited fans in Laredo, Texas can expect to see the current AEW World Champion live, as has been confirmed by AEW's official Twitter account. "AEW World Champion MJF is contractually obligated to appear in Laredo, TX this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," the company tweeted.

No further information was provided as to what the "generational talent" will be doing on the show, but MJF's presence will be felt at the very least. The same isn't confirmed for his AEW Revolution opponent Bryan Danielson, who is currently not advertised to appear. "The American Dragon" officially earned his AEW World Championship Iron Man match last week by defeating RUSH, but it came at a cost, as he ended up bleeding heavily before being attacked by MJF after the match, which could be why he isn't scheduled for "Dynamite." Outside of a potential encounter with Danielson, one wonders exactly how MJF will follow-up on the shocking promo he delivered last week, seemingly admitting to the commission of multiple crimes.

Elsewhere on "Dynamite," Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley will face RUSH and Preston Vance in a Texas Tornado tag team match as they look for revenge based on how the latter duo treated their fellow Blackpool Combat Club member, Danielson, last week. Vance locked Danielson in the locker room backstage initially to try and stop him from being involved, while RUSH showcased serious aggression against him throughout the contest.