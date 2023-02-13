Tyrus And NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Featured In Superbowl Ad

One of the reasons a healthy dose of non-football fans typically tune in for the Super Bowl is to catch the creative commercials that air throughout the game. And during Super Bowl LVII yesterday, pro wrestling fans got to catch a glimpse of a few familiar faces in those spots.

One spot, in particular, featured the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus, as he was involved in a 15-second ad for Greg Gutfeld's late-night show on Fox News — "Gutfeld!" During the commercial, Tyrus can be seen holding the title belt while wearing a mail coif on his head and attempting to crack a joke. Tyrus is often a guest on "Gutfeld!" as he brings his perspective and input to the political discussions of the day. His involvement with Fox News has often been a point of contention for a number of wrestling fans who vehemently disagree with the points of view he brings to the table, viewing them as dangerous and counter-productive.

Even with such a quick flash of the title, NWA officials were ecstatic about seeing their championship during the Super Bowl, per Fightful Select. This also comes on the heels of a successful title defense the night before with Tyrus beating Matt Cardona at Nuff Said to retain. He's been carrying the championship since winning it at Hard Times 3 in November, defeating Cardona and Trevor Murdoch in a Triple Threat Match.

Tyrus wasn't the only wrestler to pop up during the Super Bowl commercials though. WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was part of a spot for the online sports betting platform DraftKings, centered around comedian Kevin Hart.