Backstage News On Sami Zayn's Status For Tonight's WWE Raw

We're less than a week away from the highly-anticipated Elimination Chamber, and with tonight bringing the go-home edition of "WWE Raw," things should heat up rather quickly. Ahead of this evening's show, PWInsider Elite has revealed that there are plans for Sami Zayn to be on the broadcast, continuing the build to his match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Saturday.

We last saw Zayn on Friday night for "WWE SmackDown" where he issued a warning to Roman Reigns through his "wise man" Paul Heyman that the clock was ticking on his time atop WWE. He also had a moment backstage with Jey Uso, "acknowledging" ½ of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions and further sowing dissension in the ranks of The Bloodline.

As for what could transpire tonight in New York, it's very possible another face-to-face with Heyman may be in the cards, but there definitely seems to be a buzz that Zayn and 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes — the two upcoming challengers for Roman Reigns' titles — could share the ring inside the Barclays Center.

A number of other 'SmackDown" Superstars are scheduled for "Raw," although word of who else hasn't leaked just yet. As for what else is lined up for tonight's show, a contract signing between "The All Mighty" Brock Lesnar and "The Beast" Brock Lesnar is certainly a big deal, in addition to Seth Rollins showing up for a segment of Miz TV. In-ring, The Miz will go one-on-one with Rick Boogs and Bronson Reed tangles with Mustafa Ali. Plus, a six-woman tag involving all of the participants of the women's Elimination Chamber match is on tap.