WWE Hall Of Famer Makes Early Pick For Cody Rhodes Vs. Roman Reigns At WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes is heading toward headlining WrestleMania 39 following his Royal Rumble victory, and while it is not guaranteed that he will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, during the latest episode of "The Kurt Angle Show" the titular host made it clear he believes Cody's "going to win the title." Reigns has to get past Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber first to secure his own place at WrestleMania, but it is a feud that has everyone gripped, including Angle. Right now the WWE Hall Of Famer is considering extending his flight home from Los Angeles "to the next day" just so that he can stay and watch Rhodes face Reigns if the match is confirmed for Sunday, April 2.

Rhodes has come a long way from the Stardust character he portrayed toward the end of his initial run with WWE, during which he was firmly stuck in the mid-card. Angle thinks that WWE "knew they messed up the first time, and they weren't going to mess up a second time," which is why Rhodes is now operating at the highest level possible.

Of course, the storyline for the "American Nightmare" is that he wants to accomplish his father's goal of winning the title that he was never able to claim, and Angle admitted it "amazes him" that Dusty Rhodes never held the WWE Championship. "I cannot believe for a second that Dusty Rhodes did not win the title," he said. "So, I think that this would be a great exclamation point at the end of anybody's career in that family for Cody to win it for his dad."

