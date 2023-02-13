Jacy Jayne Comments On Re-Creating Infamous Moment From WWE History On NXT

Last week's "WWE NXT" brought about the end of Toxic Attraction. With Bayley returning to Orlando — this time for an episode of her "Ding Dong, Hello!" talk show — Jacy Jayne found it to be the perfect opportunity to cut loose her partner. She blindsided Gigi Dolin with an attack reminiscent of Shawn Michaels' turn on former Rockers' teammate Marty Jannetty on "The Barber Shop" in December 1991. The similarities were not lost on Jayne who discussed the Toxic Attraction blow-up on "Busted Open Radio."

"Kind of getting Shawn's blessing to re-do some history there –- that's a big deal for me, she said. "I didn't want to mess up. I didn't want to screw up and I wanted to make a memory." In addition, she had a lot of feelings about how the moment came together and how it has sat with her since last week. "Man, it was sweet. I felt like it was a long time coming with that moment," Jayne remarked.

There had been noticeable friction between the former two-time "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions for a while now, but the savage beating Jayne dealt to Dolin still came as a shock to most viewers. "We were kind of teasing it for a while but nobody knew when it was going to explode, and I think we just kept trying to trick, trick, trick, trick, and we had you in the palm of our hands — and then bam! There it is. It was a cool moment."

Jayne also noted that she and her former partner weren't aware of Tuesday's twist until the last minute. All they knew going into the evening was that they were involved in the spot with Bayley, which presented its own challenges. "That's a lot of pressure having Bayley come back. It was the first time she even had done that show in, I think, like two years."