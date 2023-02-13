Booker T Names WWE Star And AEW Star Who Make Him Prouder Than Any Other Accomplishment

Despite his countless championships and signature moments since debuting in 1986, Booker T's biggest source of pride stems from what he's been able to accomplish with Reality of Wrestling, his very own promotion. And while it wasn't always smooth sailing early on, a couple of very notable names got their start under the WWE Hall of Famer. Appearing on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" this week, he explained which two stars — one of AEW and one of WWE — fill him with pride.

"Building Reality of Wrestling from the ground has been awesome," Booker T told Mark Henry. "We started in 2005, and we are 100 percent sole owners of Reality of Wrestling. We've produced so many students that's out there right now, even in AEW."

One of those students is Sammy Guevara, who at only 29 years old is already a three-time AEW TNT Champion. But it's the current "WWE NXT" Women's Champion, Roxanne Perez, who may make him prouder than anything he's ever accomplished inside a wrestling ring.

"Sammy Guevara, he's one of my kids," Booker continued. "I'm so proud of Roxanne Perez to be 20 years old, started at 16 in my school. And now she's worldwide, internationally known, a household name. I'm more proud of that, those accomplishments I think, than any accomplishment I ever had individually."

Last year, Pro Wrestling Illustrated ranked Guevara No. 28 on their PWI 500 list. As for Perez, in addition to ending Mandy Rose's 413-day reign as "NXT" Women's Champion, she's also a former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion as well as a former Ring of Honor Women's World Champion — the first ever in ROH history.

