Full Roster For WWE 2K23 Revealed

Ahead of the game's impending March 17 release date, publisher 2K has announced the full lineup of superstars for WWE 2K23, including who will be present in the base game as well as those who will be available as downloadable content. Joining previously announced stars like Cody Rhodes, Molly Holly, and cover star John Cena are expected WWE stalwarts such as Brock Lesnar, Finn Bálor, and Charlotte Flair. WWE 2K23 will also feature part-time WWE star Logan Paul, along with nearly all of the company's active main roster competitors.

The long list of available characters also includes a number of "WWE NXT" talent, such Indi Hartwell, the Creed Brothers, and Alba Fyre, alongside the previously announced "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker. The game will include plenty of WWE legends for players to take control of, with Hall of Famers such as The Undertaker, Kane, Trish Stratus, Rob Van Dam, and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper all available to play, along with many others.

Two DLC packs have been announced for the title so far — the Ruthless Aggression pack and the Bad Bunny bonus pack. The Bad Bunny pack will allow players to step into the ring as the Grammy Award-winning rapper and former WWE 24/7 Champion, while the Ruthless Aggression DLC features 2001 Lesnar, 2002 Randy Orton, Cena as "The Prototype," and Dave Bautista as "Leviathan." As has been the case for previous editions of the WWE 2K series, more past and present roster members will likely be added as DLC over time.

You can find a full list of the WWE 2K23 roster here.