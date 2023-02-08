Cody Rhodes, Molly Holly And More Announced For WWE 2K23 Roster

WWE 2K23, the latest installment in the long-running video game franchise, is set to release on March 17. John Cena graces the cover, and a gameplay trailer has already been released. Now, thanks to the WWE Games Twitter account, fans have their first look at more of the roster. Arguably the most exciting among the new inclusions is men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes. That said, he isn't the only new face confirmed for WWE 2K23. So too is Queen Zelina Vega, as well as WWE Hall of Famers Molly Holly, Kurt Angle, and the Bella Twins — Nikki and Brie. Earlier this week, developers gave fans a peek at their impressive "WWE Raw" roster, which includes women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley, as well as her Judgement Day stablemate Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, Asuka, "The Almighty" Bobby Lashley, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, and "The Man" Becky Lynch.

This afternoon, WWE Games also released part of 2K23's "WWE NXT" roster, showcasing "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker, Cora Jade, Grayson Waller, Carmelo Hayes, and Nikkita Lyons. For fans who want to get their hands on WWE 2K23 as soon as possible, pre-orders are available now.

While there appears to be a lot of talent included in this year's game, 2K23 marks Rhodes' return to the franchise for the first time since WWE 2K17, where he appeared as Stardust. With "The American Nightmare" now set to headline WrestleMania 39 in a bout for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, it's safe to say the landscape has changed significantly since his WWE departure in 2016.