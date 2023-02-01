WWE 2K23 Releases Official Gameplay Trailer

Today WWE fans got a closer glance at what gameplay looks like from the upcoming video game WWE 2K23.

A new trailer of the game offers a sneak peek at several WWE Superstars' likenesses, in addition to a few gameplay modes that will be available for your entertainment. The new look, soundtracked by Joznez, 2WEI, and Kataem's song "Ready for War," is perhaps most notable for offering a first look at the inclusion of the double-ringed, double-caged WarGames, which is showing up in a WWE video game for the first time ever. The match was a centerpiece for this past November's Survivor Series.

Several playable characters from WWE eras past and present are showcased here. John Cena, the game's cover star, remains the center of attention as he has in recent teasers for WWE 2K23. However, this new trailer also shows Superstars from the current WWE roster, such as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley, as well as celebrities like Logan Paul and Bad Bunny, both of whom have engaged in some in-ring action in recent history. WWE Hall of Famers like The Undertaker, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and Hulk Hogan are also available as playable characters.

Some highlighted game modes for this year's game include "Showcase" mode (an interactive documentary play through of Cena's career), "Universe" mode (equivalent to the Franchise mode of most sports games where WWE fans can play as current wrestlers and proceed through fictional storylines), a "MyFaction" card collecting mode, as well as "MyRise" where fans can create a character and play through their career.

WWE 2K23 will be available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and Xbox One as of March 17, with the game's "Deluxe Edition" and "Icon Edition" both set for an early March 14 release.