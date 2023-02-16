Jeff Jarrett Explains The Origins Of 'Slap Nuts' Catchphrase

"Slap nuts" has been a part of Jeff Jarrett since his "Chosen One" days in WCW. It became a huge part of his identity at the time and has really stuck with him since. But where did the term even come from? Jarrett explained the origin story of those two words on the latest "Hey! (EW)" .

"The lady who pioneered the Jarrett name, 1946, single mom of two took a second job selling wrestling tickets, and here we are 77 years later," Jarrett said. "She originated 'slap nuts' — my grandmother. She used to call people who slapped their gums together, people who knew more and more about less and less were called slappys."

"The Last Outlaw" has used this derogatory term regularly since the early 2000s to knock his opponents and rivals, and, in fact, once saw a t-shirt produced brandishing the catchphrase. Back in 2021, Jarrett filed to trademark the phrase and recently filed a claim to extend the areas in which it's trademarked.

Jarrett has carried "slap nuts" with him these days to AEW where he resurfaced in recent months, unleashing the insult to an entirely new generation of wrestling fans who didn't get it the first time around. Jarrett debuted for the company back in November of 2022, aligning himself with the trio of Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh on-screen. Backstage he has been serving as AEW's Director of Business Development.

