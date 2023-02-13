WWE's Bloodline Story Doesn't Work Without Paul Heyman

The Bloodline storyline is arguably the best thing that's happened to WWE in years. From its humble beginnings as a dysfunctional family faction to the eventual inclusion (and betrayal) of Sami Zayn, the saga is a prime example of sports entertainment's ability to create three-dimensional characters with interesting arcs and throw them into dramatic situations with stakes and surprises.

Everyone involved in the Bloodline storyline has played an integral part in getting it over. While most of the attention has been placed onZayn, Roman Reigns, and Jey Uso in recent months, every member fits into the bigger picture. That said, one man is the glue that holds it all together, especially now that all of the intricate plotting and build is leading toward a huge payoff at WWE WrestleMania 39, and that man's name is Paul Heyman.

At the end of the day, every story that involves conflict needs a compelling villain, and Heyman is the closest thing WWE has to a top heel who's genuinely despicable. Not only is Heyman a great antagonist, but his involvement has benefitted Reigns' adversaries, as well.