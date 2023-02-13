WWE SmackDown Ratings Continue To Climb As AEW Rampage Viewership Struggles

The opposite ratings trends continue for both "WWE SmackDown" and "AEW Rampage." Wrestlenomics shared viewership information for last Friday night and the February 10 episode of "SmackDown" was watched by an average of 2,468,000 viewers overall, up four percent from the week before. The key demographic also saw a boost as the program was watched by an average of 839,000 viewers aged 18-49, totaling a 0.64 P18-49 rating. That's up six percent from the previous Friday.

"Rampage," however, cannot stop its downward slope in total viewership. While Friday's episode saw a three percent increase in the key demographic (totaling a 0.12 P18-49 rating), the total viewership was down. "Rampage" was watched on average by 375,000 viewers overall, down eight percent from the week before.

Looking back at 2022, "SmackDown" is up in numbers while "Rampage" is down. Last Friday's episode of "SmackDown" is up ten percent from the February 11, 2022 episode, which was watched by 2,231,000 average viewers overall. The key P18-49 demographic is up by 22 percent. "Rampage" saw a significant drop from a year ago. Total viewership is down 32 percent and the key demographic is down 37 percent.

"SmackDown" was highlighted by a WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title match featuring The Usos defending their gold against Braun Strowman and Ricochet. The match helped to perpetuate The Bloodline storyline as Jey Uso showed up just in the nick of time to help his brother Jimmy retain their titles despite their tension. Jey made clear to his brother that he doesn't know where his allegiances lie and it in turn created some miscommunication between Jimmy and Paul Heyman