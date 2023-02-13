Ultimo Dragon Set To Battle Old Rival During WWE WrestleMania Weekend

Of all the great wrestlers to grace lucha libre, there are arguably few more underrated than Negro Casas. For almost 44-years, Casas has been one of the stalwarts of Mexican wrestling, becoming a star for the UWA, CMLL, and now AAA, where he recently jumped to for the first time in his career. But while he's managed to have successful runs in Japan, most of Casas' career has gone unseen in the US. That will change WrestleMania weekend, when he collides with an old foe for the first time in decades.

The Twitter account for WrestleCon, which will be holding their annual convention WrestleMania weekend, announced Casas vs. Japanese legend Ultimo Dragon for the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow. "For the first time in nearly 30 years on US soil, just blocks away from their last meeting at the old Olympic Auditorium, two legends step into the ring at the Wrestlecon Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow," they tweeted. "Tickets are still available."

While Casas and Dragon have wrestled in the 30 years since, including in Mexico in 2018, this will be their first match against each other in the US since July 9, 1994. While the two men find themselves at 63 and 56-years old respectively, both have continued to work a healthy schedule, with Dragon even participating in last year's TripleMania mask tournament, where he defeated Penta El Zero Miedo in the first round. Casas vs. Dragon is the only match announced so far for the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow, although luchadores Hijo del Vikingo and Black Taurus, as well as Will Ospreay and "Speedball" Mike Bailey are all scheduled to appear. The show will take place on Thursday, March 30.