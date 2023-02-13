AEW Star Spams Batista References During Recruiting Effort By The Dark Order

Wardlow threw a slew of Batista references at Dark Order in the latest episode of "Being the Elite" while explaining why he can't join their group.

The trio – John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and Evil Uno – have recently struggled to find a fourth member, failing last week to recruit "Hangman" Adam Page, another friend of the faction. This week, Dark Order set its sights on the former AEW TNT Champion as the next potential big addition to the group.

"We could be a couple big buff boys – four buff boys!" Silver told Wardlow, referencing a scene from the Netflix comedy "I Think You Should Leave."

"You guys are very persistent. I'll give you that," Wardlow responded, going on to explain that he was refusing their invitation. "I appreciate, once again, the offer. But guys, as you know, I walk alone."

The comment set off a hysterical string of improvisational comedy between the four men, as Wardlow continued tossing out references to six-time world champion Batista while playing it off like he didn't know he was making the jokes intentionally.

"You know, I do my own thing, like a lone wolf, I walk alone," he said, referencing the wrestler-turned-actor's theme song. "You guys wouldn't want a guy like me, I'm just an animal," Wardlow added, referencing Batista's nickname.

"Okay, alright, you're definitely doing a Batista thing," Evil Uno responded, cutting Wardlow off.

Wardlow asked whether they were talking about "the actor Dave Bautista," who he said he saw in the new film "Knock at the Cabin," which he gave "two thumbs up" – another Batista reference. Wardlow then put the final nail in the coffin when he asked Dark Order if they liked his new ring entrance idea and began mocking Batista's "machine gun" pyrotechnic entrance.