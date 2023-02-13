Cody Rhodes Reveals The Tattoo He Almost Got Prior To WrestleMania XXVI

Cody Rhodes has become inextricably linked with the idea of tattoos. According to the 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner, Kofi Kingston talked him out of getting a tattoo he might've ended up regretting. On the latest episode of "My Mom's Basement," Rhodes said that he considered trying to commemorate his triple threat match at WrestleMania XXVI against former Legacy stablemates Randy Orton and Ted DiBiase Jr.

"I almost got a tattoo on my hand of the Legacy logo," Rhodes said.

"Kofi Kingston was the one to tell me absolutely not to do that, and yes, Legacy was cool and having this first real WrestleMania [match] and taking the walk – but it's not that place on the card that you need this tattoo."

Rhodes says that what he remembers most from his losing effort in front of the Glendale, Arizona crowd was that the match was "three wrestlers" showcasing their skills, even bragging that WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson complimented all three men's look and conditioning. Despite being talked out of the tattoo, Rhodes says the match is one of his favorite moments.

But that was long ago, and now Rhodes is set to take that walk once again, as he'll challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39. While the former Legacy member is older now, he's still got a penchant for tattoos, famously – or infamously – getting a large neck tattoo before his losing effort against MJF at AEW's Revolution pay-per-view in 2020.

