Sami Zayn Opens Up About Being Part Of 'Special' Bloodline Story In WWE

Sami Zayn was full of praise for the Bloodline storyline and feels that many fans have returned to WWE because of it.

The "WWE SmackDown" star was a guest on "The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro," where Marinaro called the Bloodline storyline one of the greatest in wrestling history. Zayn responded to the praise the storyline has received recently.

"When you say it that way, it's pretty crazy," Zayn told Marinaro. "But when you're in it, it doesn't seem that crazy. I think it's one of those things where, because I'm in the middle of it, I'm so close that [though] I realize that people are enjoying it, I even see the reaction of people that are mildly into wrestling seem to be more drawn into wrestling as of late because of this story. I think it's that kind of story, that it's actually brought some people back, which is amazing ... that's a really rewarding thing to hear."

"And for sure, I do realize that this is a really special story, that I think everybody who is performing in it, at this point, realizes 'Oh yeah, this one will be remembered.' I think in this day and age, that's as much as you can hope to do."

He also added that because the in-ring quality in WWE has gone up so much in recent years, making memorable moments is a major achievement, and said that the storyline will be remembered for a long time.

Zayn will headline Elimination Chamber in his hometown of Montreal, Canada, this Saturday, challenging Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The match comes just three weeks after Zayn split off from the Bloodline stable and turned babyface, refusing to join in on beating down a helpless Kevin Owens and getting laid out himself as a result.