Booker T Says Current WWE NXT Talent Are 'Sponges'

The "WWE NXT" brand is filled with developmental talents hoping to one day make their way to "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown" and find massive success like previous stars such as Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins. Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has recently spent more time around the developmental brand as he joined the "NXT" commentary booth alongside Vic Joseph in the latter half of 2022. While on "Busted Open Radio," Booker T discussed the "NXT" talent attempting to grow within the company.

"They are sponges, they are trying to work their way to that next level," Booker said. The six-time world champion discussed sitting down with an unnamed "NXT" talent and watching film with them — discussing wanting them to fill in holes and attempting to help them. Booker continued "That's what I try to bring to the table, you know, real life experience," Booker said. "I want them to be the best. When I see them go out there and pull it off, you know, like something small I tell them and that lightbulb goes off, God, man, I get so much out of that."

With many of the "NXT" talents either being in their 20s, just beginning their pro wrestling journey, or possibly both, they are learning the business. Booker also addressed how it makes him feel to be on commentary while watching the current crop of performers. "Those young guys, man, they go out there and they're being so passionate about bringing the noise and bringing their work," Booker said. "It makes me feel a certain way about being able to call the action. I so love, you know, my job right now being a commentator right now in "NXT."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.