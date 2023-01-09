Booker T Reveals Whether Current NXT Announcer Job Is Permanent

Booker T has been on "WWE NXT" commentary since the October 11, 2022 edition of the show, alongside Vic Joseph. Booker will still be on commentary for tonight's episode, the first of 2023, however, him remaining at the desk this long was not always in the cards. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer has revealed how long he was supposed to be doing commentary for WWE's developmental brand, and what his current status is.

"That job was only supposed to be until the end of December," Booker said while hosting "The Hall of Fame." "Wade Barrett, he's gone and forgotten as you can see ... I'm full-time on "NXT." I'm going to be in your ear, all up in your ear." On the same week that Booker started commentary for "NXT," Barrett moved from doing commentary for "NXT" to "WWE SmackDown." The change came as a result of Michael Cole needing a new commentary partner after Pat McAfee found a job outside of the company with ESPN College GameDay.

With college football season coming to an end, McAfee may be returning to the commentary desk, which then brings up the question of Barrett remaining on commentary for "SmackDown" or possibly making a move back to "NXT." Booker discussed whether or not Barrett will be returning to 'NXT" to take back his old spot. "Wade Barrett, I don't know if they're going to keep him on, find a spot for him over on "Raw" or "SmackDown," Booker said. "His ass ain't coming back to "NXT." He's finished. He's wrapped. Bad news for you, Booker T has stole that spot."

