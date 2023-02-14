Cody Rhodes Comments On WWE Having 'Two Options' To Defeat Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes isn't apologizing for winning the Royal Rumble and earning his shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania, even if a large percentage of fans wants to see Sami Zayn in that spot instead.

On the latest episode of the "Cheap Heat" podcast with Peter Rosenberg, Rhodes said winning over WWE fans by the time he gets to WrestleMania 39 is "another goal post" he needs to get through. Plus, he said, fans should be happy they have "two options" for who could beat champion Roman Reigns: either Zayn at Elimination Chamber this Saturday or Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 in April.

"For, I feel like [for] two years, people have been wanting these viable contenders to dethrone the greatest champion of our era and it never seemed like there was one," Rhodes said. "Now you have two options. The way I look at it is, give them everything. And the way you give them everything is Sami's wrestling at the Elimination Chamber in his hometown against Roman, and right now me and Roman are, if he moves on from that, we are wrestling at WrestleMania at the biggest WrestleMania of all time."

Rhodes said "you don't want to bet against" Reigns, but that Zayn has some advantages with Saturday's pre-WrestleMania title match happening in the wrestler's hometown Montreal. But if Reigns wins and faces Rhodes, Rhodes said fans can't blame him.

"I punched my ticket and I can't apologize for that," he said. "If I get there and it is Roman and I'm able to get past the mountain, then Sami's going to have to be one of the first guys I have to look at in general, but I'm just happy the options are there. There were no options."

