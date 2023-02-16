Former WWE Referee Says Andre The Giant's Locker Room Was 'Like Being At A Bar'

Drinking alcohol was practically the favorite pastime of WWE Hall of Famer Andre The Giant, with claims of the "Eighth Wonder of the World" drinking over 150 beers in one sitting. Considering Andre's love for booze, it comes as very little surprise that he would have some in stock backstage during WWE events. On "The Main Event with Earl Hebner," legendary wrestling referee Earl Hebner addressed Andre's alcohol setup backstage and how he personally was aware of it.

"He let very few people dress in his room, but he always let me dress with him," Hebner said. "After shows and TVs [I] always went to Andre's room because it was quiet, nobody was there, and, you know, of course being in Andre's room was like being at a bar ... It was great."

Hebner also discussed why he believes many would be scared of Andre and recalled a time when two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was in his dressing room. "He was good as gold, but just his voice and everything, he would make you scared," Hebner said. "Shawn Michaels and them were in his dressing room one night and he said, 'Get out. Get out,' and they thought he was kidding. He took a chair and he threw it around, looked like a Hoola Hoop and it stuck in the wall ... They were gone."



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Main Event with Earl Hebner" and H/T Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.