WWE Hall Of Famer Recalls Epic First Meeting With A Beer-Swilling Andre The Giant

Andre the Giant is one of professional wrestling's most notable stars, as wherever the first-ever WWE Hall of Famer went, people took notice of his large stature. Many wrestlers from the 1980s and very early 1990s have memories of the former WWE Champion, with one of those men being WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts. While on "The Snake Pit," Roberts recalled his first meeting with Andre and how many beers Andre drank on their trip together.

"I was told to pick him up in a van," Roberts said. "We left the arena and Andre was into this one-word thing — 'Beer.' You know? 'Oh, you'd like for me to stop and get some beer?' ... So I stopped and I said, 'How much do you want?' Andre said, 'Case.' I'm like, 'What?' He goes, 'No, two case.' I said, 'Dude, it's only 110 miles' ... He's like, 'No, two case.' So I went and got him two cases and a six-pack for me."

Andre has been historically known to drink more beer in one sitting than most people could ever even of drinking. Roberts continued. "He finished his beer, he drank 48 in 110 miles," Roberts said. "What impressed me was he could drink two cases of beer and not have to piss. I mean, how big is his bladder? It's got to be as big as a basketball or even bigger."

Following their first-ever interaction, the pairing would eventually battle on-screen in WWE on a massive stage. At WrestleMania V, Andre and Roberts went at it in singles action, with Roberts walking away with the victory by Disqualification. This would mark the only time in history that the two men would compete in a singles match on pay-per-view in WWE.